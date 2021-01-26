FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Hue takes up to 30% off HomeKit pendant lamps, ceiling lights, more

-
Smart HomePhilips Hue
Shop now 30% off

Philips Hue is currently taking up to 30% off a selection of smart lights, lamps, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $50. Our top pick the Hue White and Color Ambiance Enchant Pendant Lamp at $69.99. Usually fetching $100, like you’ll still find at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This pendant lamp expands the rest of your Hue setup with color illumination and the same Alexa, Assistant, and Siri control you’d expect. It has a unique design that hangs from the ceiling to add some color lighting to your space. Over 125 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other highlights from the sale:

The smart home deals today are already highlighted by the Arlo Q camera returning to one of its best prices of $80. That’s alongside these ongoing Eve HomeKit price cuts from $85, as well as some Airthings air quality monitors starting at $64.

Hue Enchant Pendant Lamp features:

Bring character to your space with the Enchant pendant light, a slender fixture that provides a range of warm to cool white light for relaxation or focus or personalize your mood with 16 million colors of light. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control and features.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Philips Hue

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Arlo Q delivers 1080p feeds in a compact design for $80...
Airthings air quality monitors upgrade your smart home ...
Eve’s Energy Strip expands your HomeKit setup for...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling 1080p smart home securit...
Score two Ring Spotlight Cams and secure your home at 5...
Lockly’s Secure Pro Deadbolt features 5 ways to u...
Lenovo’s compact smart plug is down to just $10 r...
Marshall’s Alexa-enabled Stanmore II Speaker fall...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: ATMOR tankless water heaters from $60, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 80V 20-inch Electric Snow Blower (tool only) $170, more

Learn More

LEGO debuts iPhone-enabled VIDIYO kits that let builders make AR music videos

Read more Learn More
Reg. $600

Dolby Atmos awaits inside VIZIO’s 46-inch 3.1.2-Ch. Sound Bar: $498 (Amazon low)

$498 Learn More
Reg. $90

Replenish your MyProtein Impact Whey stock: 6.6-lbs. now $30 shipped (Reg. $90)

$30 Learn More
$120 off

Hisense’s 55-inch Android-powered 4K TV falls to $480 (Save up to $120)

$480 Learn More
65% off

Hautelook’s Leather Boot Sale offers up to 65% off Rockport, TOMS, Steve Madden, more

From $22 Learn More
25% off

Get an extra boost for your workouts: 24-pack CLIF SHOT Energy Gels from $16 (25% off)

From $16 Learn More