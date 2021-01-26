Philips Hue takes up to 30% off HomeKit pendant lamps, ceiling lights, more

Philips Hue is currently taking up to 30% off a selection of smart lights, lamps, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $50. Our top pick the Hue White and Color Ambiance Enchant Pendant Lamp at $69.99. Usually fetching $100, like you’ll still find at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This pendant lamp expands the rest of your Hue setup with color illumination and the same Alexa, Assistant, and Siri control you’d expect. It has a unique design that hangs from the ceiling to add some color lighting to your space. Over 125 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other highlights from the sale:

The smart home deals today are already highlighted by the Arlo Q camera returning to one of its best prices of $80. That’s alongside these ongoing Eve HomeKit price cuts from $85, as well as some Airthings air quality monitors starting at $64.

Hue Enchant Pendant Lamp features:

Bring character to your space with the Enchant pendant light, a slender fixture that provides a range of warm to cool white light for relaxation or focus or personalize your mood with 16 million colors of light. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control and features.

