AirBuddy keeps AirPods in perfect sync with your Mac, now $9

AirPods work seamlessly with iOS devices. But if you want to enjoy music from your Mac, the connection isn’t quite so smooth. AirBuddy is an app that solves this problem, helping you connect your earbuds in seconds. You can get it today for just $8.99 (Reg. $9.99) over at 9to5Toys Specials.

While you probably listen to music and podcasts more frequently on mobile devices, it’s not uncommon to enjoy audio on a laptop. You might also want to use your AirPods for video calls and watching videos.

With AirBuddy, syncing your earbuds couldn’t be easier. This nimble utility lets you connect your AirPods to your Mac with a click, and switch listening modes with a quick keyboard shortcut.

The app also lets you adjust the output volume and microphone input with a couple of clicks. You can view the battery status of all your Bluetooth devices in one simple list.

These stats hint at another use for AirBuddy: this app allows you to manage other connected peripherals, such as a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, or Magic Trackpad.

All connected devices are groups based on their relation to one another, and you can manage the list without opening System Preferences. It’s a great tool for anyone who enjoys music on Mac.

Order today to get AirBuddy on Mac for $8.99, with a license for five connected devices included.

