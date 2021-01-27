FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AirBuddy keeps AirPods in perfect sync with your Mac, now $9

-
Apps Games
Reg. $10 $9

AirPods work seamlessly with iOS devices. But if you want to enjoy music from your Mac, the connection isn’t quite so smooth. AirBuddy is an app that solves this problem, helping you connect your earbuds in seconds. You can get it today for just $8.99 (Reg. $9.99) over at 9to5Toys Specials. 

While you probably listen to music and podcasts more frequently on mobile devices, it’s not uncommon to enjoy audio on a laptop. You might also want to use your AirPods for video calls and watching videos.

With AirBuddy, syncing your earbuds couldn’t be easier. This nimble utility lets you connect your AirPods to your Mac with a click, and switch listening modes with a quick keyboard shortcut. 

The app also lets you adjust the output volume and microphone input with a couple of clicks. You can view the battery status of all your Bluetooth devices in one simple list.

These stats hint at another use for AirBuddy: this app allows you to manage other connected peripherals, such as a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, or Magic Trackpad.

All connected devices are groups based on their relation to one another, and you can manage the list without opening System Preferences. It’s a great tool for anyone who enjoys music on Mac.

Order today to get AirBuddy on Mac for $8.99, with a license for five connected devices included.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Best Android app deals of the day: ProShot, Dead In Ber...
Up your game with the USB-C + rechargeable Elite Series...
February PlayStation Plus FREE games: Control Ultimate,...
Check out the new special edition Monster Hunter Rise N...
Save 22.5% on 12-months of Adobe’s Creative Cloud...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SkySafari, Lost...
Today’s best game deals: Dead Cells $12.50, BioSh...
Next FREE Animal Crossing update hits this week: Festiv...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $200

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds see 50% discount to all-time low at $100

$100 Learn More
Reg. $249

Snag AirPods Pro while they’re as low as $169 (Reg. $249)

From $169 Learn More
Review

EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Review: Best wireless earbuds for gaming [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $199

Score AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at the lowest price yet of $130 (Reg. $199)

$130 Learn More
$20 off

Clean up your desk with this dual monitor arm on sale for just $30 at Amazon

$30 Learn More
Reg. $90

Wash the car at home with this Chemical Guys Foam Cannon Soap Kit for $54 (Reg. $90)

$54 Learn More

LEGO debuts Year of the Ox set alongside other upcoming freebies for February

Learn More
37% off

New low strikes Amazon’s 25-inch Urban Spinner Luggage at $38 (Reg. $60)

$38 Learn More