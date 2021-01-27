FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector hits Amazon all-time low at $99 (Reg. $140+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector for $99 shipped. Regularly between $139 and $178 at Amazon over the last few months, it goes for $149 at Home Depot and is now at the lowest we can find. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. Described as the “first battery-operated, digital” detector of its kind, it is designed to keep tabs on radon levels in your home or office. It runs on three AAA batteries and you will receive “your first indication of radon levels within 24 hours” with “no lab fees, ever.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While the handheld, portable nature of the Corentium is notable, it might be worth considering using a fraction of your savings on a wall-mounted holder. This one is specifically designed for the Corentium and comes in at under $10 Prime shipped with 4+ star ratings. It can be used on a desktop with the built-in stand or mounted with the included hardware. It’s also a good idea to ensure you have some extra AAA batteries so you’re prepared for a refresh when the included set runs out. 

Speaking of monitoring your air quality and the like, we also have a couple more Airthings products to take a look at. The brand’s Wave smart home monitoring solutions are currently on sale from $64 alongside Germ Guardian’s UV HEPA Air Purifier and TaoTronics’ 6L cool-mist humidifier

More on the Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector:

  • FIRST OF ITS KIND: The first battery-operated, digital radon detector. Monitor your home without the need for an outlet.
  • LONG TERM MONITORING: Monitor for cancer-causing radon gas. Long term monitoring is necessary as radon levels fluctuate daily.
  • BE IN CONTROL: Take action if your radon levels are high. Know if your improvements have worked by checking the short term, on-screen readings.
  • RADON REPORT: Generate a radon self-inspection report easily, whenever you need it.

