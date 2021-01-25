Airthings air quality monitors upgrade your smart home ahead of allergy season from $64

Amazon is currently offering the Airthings Wave Plus Indoor Air Quality Monitor for $179.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $229, today’s offer is good for a 21% price cut, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Bringing the Airthings Wave Plus to your smart home is a great way to be ready for allergy season, as it can alert you to changes in air quality by measuring chemicals (VOCs), CO2, humidity, pressure, temperature, and radon. Plus, it’ll also send you notifications and integrates with both Alexa and Assistant to bring the stats into your smart home. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 665 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Airthings Wave Mini Monitor for $64.20. Down from $80, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks the second-best we’ve seen in over seven months. This miniature air quality monitor lacks the same readout of the lead offer, but still brings temperature, humidity, and VOCs insights into your setup. The compact design pairs over Bluetooth to your phone to show results in the companion app. Rated 4/5 stars from over 170 customers.

Today is also seeing a series of notable smart thermostat price cuts from Nest, Honeywell, and more at Home Depot, with up to 30% in savings to be had. That’s on top of all of the other deals in our smart home hub, including these HomeKit-enabled Eve accessories discounts from $85.

Airthings Wave Plus features:

Airthings Wave Plus is the first ever smart indoor air quality monitor with radon detection, designed for homes and all populated spaces. A clean air detector enabling you to gain full visibility into six factors; radon, airborne chemicals (TVOCs), carbon dioxide (CO2) humidity, temperature and air pressure. Battery operated allowing you to install anywhere, with 16 months battery life using Bluetooth.

