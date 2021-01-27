Amazon 1-day smart lighting sale from $9.50: Sylvania dimmable bulbs, more up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Sylvania smart light bulbs. One standout is the 4-pack of Sylvania Smart+ Wi-Fi Soft White Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulbs for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. With no hub or additional hardware required, these bulbs bring smart lighting to your space with both voice and smartphone control via the Sylvania app. Along with the ability to create timers as well as access to Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri shortcuts, these bulbs are also dimmable and can be grouped together in the app to create customized scenes and routines. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,200 Amazon customers. More Sylvania smart lighting deals below.

Now if the smart functionality isn’t what you’re after, you can save even more with this 24-pack of Sylvania LED A19 Light Bulbs. Also part of today’s Gold Box sale, it is currently marked down to $16.99 Prime shipped from the usual $21 or so. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find on the 4+ star-rated bulbs.

But there are plenty of light bulb deals to browse through in today’s Gold Box. With deals starting from just over $9.50, you can browse through the rest of today’s Sylvania deals right here.

The home smart lighting deals don’t stop there by any means. We are still tracking 30% price drops on Philips Hue HomeKit lighting, solid offers on TP-Link Edison bulbs, this Sylvania smart LED light bulb at $16, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant smart plugs for 2021 while you’re at it.

More on the Sylvania Smart+ Wi-Fi Dimmable LED Bulbs:

Voice control works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts

90+ CRI (Color Rendering Index) for accurate, crisp and vibrant color presentation

Easy setup with the (free) SYLVANIA Smart WiFi App

No hub or additional hardware is required

Dimmable with app and voice control

Create timers and routines to automate your smart home lighting setup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!