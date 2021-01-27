FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day smart lighting sale from $9.50: Sylvania dimmable bulbs, more up to 40% off

-
AmazonSmart HomeSylvania
40% off $9.50+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Sylvania smart light bulbs. One standout is the 4-pack of Sylvania Smart+ Wi-Fi Soft White Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulbs for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. With no hub or additional hardware required, these bulbs bring smart lighting to your space with both voice and smartphone control via the Sylvania app. Along with the ability to create timers as well as access to Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri shortcuts, these bulbs are also dimmable and can be grouped together in the app to create customized scenes and routines. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,200 Amazon customers. More Sylvania smart lighting deals below. 

Now if the smart functionality isn’t what you’re after, you can save even more with this 24-pack of Sylvania LED A19 Light Bulbs. Also part of today’s Gold Box sale, it is currently marked down to $16.99 Prime shipped from the usual $21 or so. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find on the 4+ star-rated bulbs. 

But there are plenty of light bulb deals to browse through in today’s Gold Box. With deals starting from just over $9.50, you can browse through the rest of today’s Sylvania deals right here

The home smart lighting deals don’t stop there by any means. We are still tracking 30% price drops on Philips Hue HomeKit lighting, solid offers on TP-Link Edison bulbs, this Sylvania smart LED light bulb at $16, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant smart plugs for 2021 while you’re at it. 

More on the Sylvania Smart+ Wi-Fi Dimmable LED Bulbs:

  • Voice control works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts
  • 90+ CRI (Color Rendering Index) for accurate, crisp and vibrant color presentation
  • Easy setup with the (free) SYLVANIA Smart WiFi App
  • No hub or additional hardware is required
  • Dimmable with app and voice control
  • Create timers and routines to automate your smart home lighting setup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Sylvania

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 15000mAh Solar Power B...
Amazon offers winter gear from $8 Prime shipped: Gloves...
Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac falls to Amazon al...
Latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus fall...
Load up your Kindle eBook library from just $3 in today...
SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme PRO Portable USB-C SSD tout...
New Amazon all-time on Miracle-Gro’s Indoor Growi...
Roku Streambar brings AirPlay 2, 4K playback, and upgra...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $25

HomeKit control highlights this Sylvania smart LED light bulb at $16

$16 Learn More

Green Deals: Honeywell T5 Smart Thermostat $74, more

Learn More
33% off

TP-Link Kasa smart plugs, Edison bulbs, and more up to 33% off from $10

From $10 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Hedge Trimmer $131, more

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 15000mAh Solar Power Bank $16 (60% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $50

Cook four waffles at once with Bella’s rotating steel maker, now just $20 shipped (Reg. $50)

$20 Learn More
31% off

Amazon offers winter gear from $8 Prime shipped: Gloves, face masks, more

From $8 Learn More
Amazon low

Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac falls to Amazon all-time low at $200 off

$200 off Learn More