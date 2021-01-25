HomeKit control highlights this Sylvania smart LED light bulb at $16

Amazon offers the Sylvania A19 Smart LED Light Bulb for $16.10. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, this bulb originally sold for $26 and is typically listed at around that price. Today’s deal is matching the second-best we’ve tracked over the last 6-months. This LED light bulb delivers smart home functionality for HomeKit, making it easy to control your new accessory with Siri and more. You can count on full dimming here at 2700K, which is a comfortable shade of white for reading and general activities throughout the day and evening. Plus, with automatic scheduling, you can cutdown on energy vampires, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not ready to go the smart bulb route? Consider going with Century’s best-selling 24-hour mechanical timer for $10. It’s an easy way to automate your lights throughout the house. Of course, this is a lower-tech alternative in comparison to the lead deal above, but it will still get the job done. Rated 4.8/5 stars by nearly 8,000 Amazon customers.

If you’re looking for additional energy-saving opportunities, then our Green Deals guide is certainly worth a look. There are a handful of 1-day offers currently going that are notable, including a Greenworks electric pressure washer at $89 from the usual $115 price tag. Home Depot is also discounting smart thermostats today, too.

Sylvania Smart LED Light Bulb features:

No hub required for set up: Immediately start controlling your bulb with quick and easy set up using Bluetooth on your compatible Apple iOS device with the Apple Home app. Home Hub setup required for extended features including away from home control, scheduling, and automations.

Voice Control with Siri: Control your lights with voice integration through Siri – Ask Siri to dim your lights, set a scene, turn on or off, and more.

Individual light atmosphere: The lamp supports soft white dimming capabilities at 2700K.

Energy saving bulb: Long lasting 10W LED (60 Watt equivalent bulb) with standard A19 shape.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!