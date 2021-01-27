Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 15000mAh Solar Power Bank $16 (60% off), more

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront offers its 15000mAh Solar Power Bank for $15.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page. Down from $40, today’s offer saves you 60%, beats our previous mention by $3, and is the lowest we’ve tracked to date. This solar-powered portable charger features a 15000mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough to replenish your iPhone multiple times over. Regardless of if you spend a lot of time outdoors hiking and camping, or just want the peace of mind of a power bank you can refuel from the sun, this is a worthy addition to your kit. It’s both water and dust-resistant and features two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 645 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

The solar panel charger built-in 15000mAh Li-polymer battery, it’s enough to charge an iPhone 11 for 3 times, a Galaxy S10 for 2.1 times, an iPad Pro for 1.2 times! The portable solar charger powerd by Dual DC 5V/2A or solar. Built-in multi-protection system protect the battery charger against over current and short circuit, providing safe charging for your device. Support charging 2 devices simultaneously with dual USB ports, compatible with almost all USB charging devices, it perfectly meets your whole family charging demands with no worry about running out of power in daily life, emergency, or long journey. The USB power bank used ABS environmentally friendly material, stylish and decent. Built-in LED lights with powerful lighting function,this Solar phone charger is the best choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

