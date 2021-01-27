FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take up to $300 off Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cell models

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm for $449. Free shipping is available for all. That’s a $300 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Additional colors are also on sale, albeit for a smaller discount.

Apple Watch Series 5 delivers an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • International emergency calling

