Take up to $300 off Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cell models

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm for $449. Free shipping is available for all. That’s a $300 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Additional colors are also on sale, albeit for a smaller discount.

Apple Watch Series 5 delivers an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a great price right now on the latest Apple Watch, which is seeing notable discounts over at Amazon, too.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!