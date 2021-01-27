FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cook four waffles at once with Bella’s rotating steel maker, now just $20 shipped (Reg. $50)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Rotating Waffle Maker for $19.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $50, this Best buy exclusive is now $30 or 60% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. This is great way to bring some easy-to-make waffles to your weekend breakfasts and this model can make up to four at once. Along with the stainless steel construction, it offers a flipping design for evenly cooked waffles, 100-watts of power, and a non-stick interior. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below. 

At just $20, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any other rotating waffle maker for less, never mind one that can make four at a time. The only real option we can find at a more affordable rate is the Dash Mini Maker from $10 Prime shipped at Amazon. It can make waffles, cookies, and a whole lot more, but there is significantly less real-estate here overall despite the 4+ star rating from over 17,000 Amazon customers. 

While you’re upgrading your kitchen setup, be sure to check out this ongoing deal on Crock-Pot’s family-sized stainless steel slow cooker as well as this rare offer on simplehuman’s premium 21.1-Gal. Stainless Steel Trash Can. Home Depot has some great deals for the workshop/garage today, but be sure to browse through our home goods guide for even more. 

More on the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Rotating Waffle Maker:

Enjoy a fast homemade breakfast with this four-slice Bella Belgian waffle maker. Custom browning options and a rotating design ensure your waffles cook and brown evenly, while the indicator light tells you when food is ready. This durable Bella Belgian waffle maker is made with a nonstick and scratch-resistant copper titanium ceramic coating for easy cleaning and durability.

