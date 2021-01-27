FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot slashes prices for Husky Garage storage by up to 40%

Home Depot has a wide range of Husky garage storage accessories and more on sale today. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 6-foot Adjustable Height Workbench for $279.99. Originally $400, today’s deal is down from the usual $350 going rate, matching the second-best we’ve seen and our previous mention from December. This Husky workbench is a low-key way to upgrade your garage or workspace. It offers support for 2,300-pounds of total weight, with adjustable legs that fold up for easy storage. One of my favorite features is the inclusion of an embedded power strip. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

For something more portable, consider the Husky 3-foot Solid Wood Workbench with Casters for $244.99. Regularly $300 or more, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This is a great option if you’re frequently moving around or adjusting your workspace during the day. Robust casters will make it easy to change your location as needed. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s Home Depot sale for additional deals on garage storage essentials and more. You’ll find everything from large storage tubs to even more workbenches, along with other accessories. Check out the entire sale here.

Husky Heavy Duty Workbench features:

The Heavy Duty 6 ft. Workbench is designed to work with the Husky Heavy Duty Welded Garage Cabinet Set. The workbench includes adjustable legs that allow you to work at either sitting or standing heights, and the legs fold flat for storage when not in use.

