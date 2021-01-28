CASETiFY kicked off the year by partnering up with Disney on a collection of Mickey Mouse-themed accessories for your Apple setup, and is now back with yet another collaboration in tow. This time around, you’ll be able to outfit your iPhone and charging setup with a series of themed NBA cases and accessories that bring iconic imagery to your device. Head below for a closer look at the new CASETiFY iPhone NBA collection.

CASETiFY launches new iPhone NBA collection

CASETiFY is back today with a new selection of cases and charging accessories to deck out your Apple kit in collaboration with the NBA. In celebration of the organization’s 75-year anniversary, the collection expands upon the various styles in CASETiFY’s popular Impact series and Mirror cases, which come decked out in eye-catching designs inspired by various teams in the league and more.

While there are a variety of styles here, a particular highlight refreshes CASETiFY’s leather iPhone case with a fitting basketball design embossed with a golden NBA logo. The case has the usual quality of the brand’s leather offerings, but the unique textured cover is sure to be an eye-catching release for basketball fans.

There’s also going to be a limited-edition Trophy Case that draws inspiration from the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy. Sporting a premium 18k gold plating, this case is one of the more premium releases we’ve seen from CASETiFY and delivers a stylish way to bring some NBA theming to your iPhone 12. But you’ll have to shell out $1,000 to bring this special-edition offering to your handset.

And as per usual with these collaborations, CASETiFY also has a new lineup of themed Qi charging pads included alongside the NBA iPhone cases. You’ll find similar patterns and styles here, as with the actual covers noted above.

The latest collection of NBA iPhone 12 accessories from CASETiFY will be going live next month on February 19. Those who sign up for the waitlist here will get access a day earlier. The entire CASETiFY collection starts at $25, giving you plenty of options to outfit your iPhone and more with some NBA stylings.

It’s always worth noting here with these limited-edition iPhone accessories from CASETiFY, but these releases typically sell out quickly. So if any of the new NBA iPhone cases or accessories catch your eye, it’s best to lock in your order sooner than later.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been rocking a few of CASETiFY’s covers recently, and the leather stylings are an easy recommendation. So as cool as the limited-edition golden case is, the basketball-inspired leather offering is stealing the show for me. But just about everything in the new NBA collection is surely going to catch the eyes of fans, regardless of which team you’re rooting for this season.

