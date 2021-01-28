Dyson’s Airwrap Complete Styler drops to $440 for My Best Buy members ($110 off)

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $439.99 shipped. Regularly $550, we’ve only seen the Airwrap drop in price a few times before, and consequentially, with this being one of the best discounts we’ve tracked all-time. . The Airwrap Complete Styler is a great addition to any morning prep routine. In fact, Ali picked the Airwrap as her “product of the year” when it was released. The included storage case will keep all of your accessories neat and tidy, ensuring they’re always ready when you need them. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

The T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer saves you even more. It’s available at Amazon for just $99, which offers a massive saving over today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it functions completely differently, and will be similar to a standard hair dryer instead of the uniqueness that Dyson offers.

Did you see that last year Dyson announced a new type of straightener? Well, the Corrale straightener aims to damage your hair less while still providing you with a great experience overall. This is thanks to new technology that Dyson is using, and is absolutely worth a look.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler features:

1.2-inch Airwrap barrel engineered to create voluminous curls or waves.

1.6-inch Airwrap barrel engineered to create loose curls or waves.

Firm smoothing brush engineered to smooth and control frizz-prone hair.

Soft smoothing brush engineered to gently align and smooth fine hair.

Round volumizing brush engineered to volumize and shape fine, flat hair.

Pre-styling dryer takes hair from wet to damp to prep for styling.

