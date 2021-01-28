FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dyson’s Airwrap Complete Styler drops to $440 for My Best Buy members ($110 off)

-
Home GoodsFashionBest BuyDyson
$110 off $440

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $439.99 shipped. Regularly $550, we’ve only seen the Airwrap drop in price a few times before, and consequentially, with this being one of the best discounts we’ve tracked all-time. . The Airwrap Complete Styler is a great addition to any morning prep routine. In fact, Ali picked the Airwrap as her “product of the year” when it was released. The included storage case will keep all of your accessories neat and tidy, ensuring they’re always ready when you need them. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

The T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer saves you even more. It’s available at Amazon for just $99, which offers a massive saving over today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it functions completely differently, and will be similar to a standard hair dryer instead of the uniqueness that Dyson offers.

Did you see that last year Dyson announced a new type of straightener? Well, the Corrale straightener aims to damage your hair less while still providing you with a great experience overall. This is thanks to new technology that Dyson is using, and is absolutely worth a look.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler features:

  • 1.2-inch Airwrap barrel engineered to create voluminous curls or waves.
  • 1.6-inch Airwrap barrel engineered to create loose curls or waves.
  • Firm smoothing brush engineered to smooth and control frizz-prone hair.
  • Soft smoothing brush engineered to gently align and smooth fine hair.
  • Round volumizing brush engineered to volumize and shape fine, flat hair.
  • Pre-styling dryer takes hair from wet to damp to prep for styling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Best Buy Dyson

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Illuminate your home with dimmable Govee LED lamps pric...
Eddie Bauer’s Midwinter Warm-up Sale offers up to...
adidas launches Ultraboost 21 running shoes with more e...
A geometric pattern adorns Zinus’ Upholstered Kin...
Coleman’s 2-Person Sundome Tent strikes $50 at Am...
Amazon takes $418 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century L...
Hanes ComfortBlend Cushion Socks at Amazon for $7 Prime...
Nike’s Winter Sale takes up to 50% off new markdo...
Show More Comments

Related

$40 off

Use Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to open/close your garage door with this $35 adapter (Reg. $75)

$35 Learn More
30% off

RAYROW’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub packs SD/microSD 4K HDMI, much more at $28 (30% off)

$28 Learn More

CASETiFY’s new NBA collection brings basketball style to your iPhone

Read more Learn More
Reg. $315+

Klipsch’s cherry wood-style bookshelf speakers up to $200 off, now $219 shipped

$219 Learn More
$50 off

Capture your drives in UHD with this 4K dash camera at $150 ($50 off)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $50

Amazon’s Vacuum Seal System preserves frozen meat for three years: $39 (New low)

$39 Learn More
Save 25%

Outfit your Z-Wave setup with dimmer switches, smoke alarms, more from $30 (Save up to 25%)

From $30 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Illuminate your home with dimmable Govee LED lamps priced as low as $29

From $29 Learn More