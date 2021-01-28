Save up to $400 on LG’s 2020 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs on sale from $1,397

B&H currently offers the LG 55-inch CX 4K OLED Smart UHDTV for $1,396.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,797 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $400 discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and is one of the best prices to date. As LG’s now previous-generation home theater display, this model comes outfitted with a 55-inch 4K HDR OLED panel backed by 1ms response times for gaming, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. There’s also pixel-level dimming for “darker blacks and vibrant color,” as well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and integrated streaming functionality. In terms of ports, you’ll find four HDMI inputs, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 2,600 customers.

If the 55-inch model isn’t quite what you’re looking for in a home theater upgrade, Amazon is also discounting the 65-inch version of LG’s CX OLED TV to $1,949.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Having originally sold for $2,800, it recently dropped to around $2,500 with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date and coming within $50 of the all-time low. You’re looking at the same feature set mentioned above, just in a larger form-factor.

Those who could use a bit of an audio upgrade for their home theaters are also in luck, as this morning saw a collection of Polk MagniFi sound bars on sale from $149. That’s alongside all of the other price cuts in our home theater guide, like Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster at $20.

LG 55-inch CX 4K OLED TV features:

Enjoy apps and internet-based content at four times the resolution of Full HD with the LG CXPUA 55″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV. This 54.6″ OLED TV features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, allowing you to view detailed UHD images, and the enhanced black and contrast levels of OLED technology helps colors seem more vibrant.

