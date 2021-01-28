FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable batteries go on sale, 16-pack $37.50 (Reg. $45)

-
AmazonGreen Dealspanasonic
Reg. $45+ $37.50

Amazon offers a 16-pack of Panasonic AA Rechargeable Batteries for $37.39. Regularly $45 and originally $50, today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen over the last 6-months. Discounts are hard to find on Panasonic’s eneloop batteries, so you might as well jump into 2021 with some rechargeables. This bundle includes 16 AA rechargeable batteries. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great for a number of applications. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Perhaps you’re not ready to pick up this many batteries? Go with a 4-pack instead and save nearly $25. This is a great way to dabble in the Panasonic ecosystem, but of course, be sure to note that you’ll need to pick up a wall charger with any of today’s deals to truly leverage all of the benefits here.

Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for additional markdowns on eco-friendly gear that will not only help save you money, but also cut down on energy usage as well. One current standout is the Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter for $200. That’s a 50% savings and the best price we’ve ever tracked.

Panasonic eneloop Batteries feature:

  • Recharge up to 2100 times
  • Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)
  • 2000mAh type, 1900mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery
  • 4 position charger with advanced, individual battery charging, AA and AAA cells
  • Battery detection technology – automatically shuts off when charging is complete

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

panasonic

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

AmazonBasics Travel Backpack offers MacBook and iPad st...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging St...
Upgrade the home theater with Polk MagniFi sound bars f...
Amazon health supplement sale from $10.50: Vitamin C gu...
SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync backups your iPhon...
Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch drops to $160 (Save ...
Amazon 1-day pet sale from $7 Prime shipped: Dog and ca...
New Amazon lows hit Samsung’s PRO NVMe SSD storag...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Grape Solar 100W Polycrystalline Solar Panel $73, more

Learn More
Reg. $40

AmazonBasics Travel Backpack offers MacBook and iPad storage for $25 (Reg. $40)

$26 Learn More
56% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $19.50 (Save 25%)

From $7 Learn More
70% off

Jomashop Valentine’s Sale takes up to 70% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Book of Demons, CARROT Weather, mySolar, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 25%

Upgrade the home theater with Polk MagniFi sound bars from $149 (Save up to 25%)

From $149 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Today’s best game deals: Shadow of the Colossus $13, XCOM 2 Collection $20, more

$13 Learn More
$100 off

RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit includes multiple drills, saws, more for $199 ($100 off)

$199 Learn More