Save $250 on Harman Kardon’s Citation 100 Google Assistant Speaker at $100

-
$250 off $100

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Harman Kardon Citation 100 Smart Speaker for $99.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $350 direct, at Best Buy, and elsewhere, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and is as much as $250 in savings. Surrounded in a dirt-repellant and flame-retardant blended wool fabric, this one looks as nice as it sounds. Along with full integration into the wider Citation whole-home audio ecosystem, it also has Google Assistant built-in for simple voice commands. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

A far more affordable way to bring some virtual assistant-laden audio into your life is with the Echo Dot Smart Alexa speaker. You can score one for $40, and while it won’t connect with the rest of the HK home audio gear, it will save you quite a bit more in the process. It also carries impressive ratings from nearly 1,000,000 reviewers. 

Just be sure to check out the new Alexa Guard Plus home security features and Amazon’s all-new motorized Echo Show 10

We are also still tracking a host of notable offers on Bose audio gear with deals starting from $85 right here as well as even more in our Bluetooth speaker guide

More on the Harman Kardon Citation 100:

Citation 100 blends innovation in home audio entertainment with a sophisticated and beautiful design. The premium blended wool fabric, made by Kvadrat, is dirt repellent and flame retardant. For over 65 years for Harman Kardon has been dedicated to delivering luxurious audio experiences that allow the listener to feel the music and immerse them in the moment. Citation is the ultimate expression and is the worlds first truly premium product of its kind.

