Up your recording quality with this tube studio mic bundle at $170 shipped (Reg. $200+)

Monoprice is now offering its Stage Right LTM500 Large Multi-Pattern Tube Studio Condenser Microphone for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $200 from Monoprice and currently fetching nearly $220 at Amazon, today’s offer is at least $30 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Features include a wide frequency response range, low signal to noise ratio, a 34mm gold plated double condenser capsule, and three switchable polar patterns to accomodate various recording situations. It is said to deliver “professional and detailed studio sound that is comparable to both FET and tube mics costing 4 to 5 times its price.” Includes a carrying case, power supply, shock mount, cables, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the AKG Project Studio P220 Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphone bundle. It comes in at around $150 and from a more well-known microphone brand. That’s on top of an included cable, pop filter, and shock mount. Choosing a microphone, especially in this price range, is really a matter of taste, so it’s hard to say which model will sound better to your ears. But if it’s all a matter of price, skip out on both of the aforementioned models in favor of this highly-rated MXL V67G Large Capsule Condenser Microphone at $82 shipped.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the new Tula mic that doubles as an 8GB mobile recorder and our video impressions of the Movo UM700. We also just recently got a look at the new sub $100 TM-70 microphone bundle from Tascam and are still clocking an $80 price drop on the Razer Seiren Emote streaming mic.

More on the Stage Right LTM500 Tube Studio Condenser Mic:

Most experienced recording engineers understand that a tube alone does not make a microphone great. This is why the TLM500 isn’t just a tube mic, but a great recording mic, period. Featuring a wide frequency response, low signal to noise ratio, and large 34mm gold plated, double sided condenser capsule, Stage Right’s only tube condenser delivers professional and detailed studio sound that is comparable to both FET and tube mics costing 4 to 5 times its price.

