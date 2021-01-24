FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer Seiren Emote delivers emojis on a streaming mic for $100 ($80 off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesRazer
$80 off $100

Amazon offers the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone at $99.99. It typically sells for $180 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. This unique gaming microphone offers a built-in LED display that shows various emoticons based on the sounds in your space. It’s a great option if you need a streaming microphone that offers a different approach from other options on the market. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree to date.

For a more affordable option, consider the Razer Seiren X Microphone. Razer is known for making some of the best gaming accessories out there, and its Seiren X streaming mic falls in line with those same visual cues. This features a built-in shock mount, super-cardioid pickup pattern, and USB connectivity. 

Razer Seiren Emote features:

  • The World’s 1st Interactive Microphone: Able to express 100+ emoticons on the microphone through an 8-bit LED Display, with the option to create custom designs via a software editor
  • Simple Streaming Integration: Reacts to and synchronizes with audience emoticons, alerts, and shout outs when used with the Streamer Companion App
  • Built-in Background Noise Reduction: Utilizes a hypercardiod pickup microphone to eliminate distracting noises further away from the microphone for professional-grade stream audio

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Razer

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Bring iPad Air home from $559 for a limited time
Save up to 80% on Amazon Charts Kindle eBooks starting ...
Add 12TB of storage to your Plex server for $198 with W...
Hit the slopes with a pair of highly-rated ski and snow...
Roku’s Smart Soundbar delivers AirPlay 2, HomeKit...
eufy’s RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum falls to $130 (...
This weekend’s exercise deals include rowing mach...
Timex’s Southview Leather Watch hits $44, more Sk...
Show More Comments

Related

$40 off

Bring iPad Air home from $559 for a limited time

$559 Learn More
80% off

Save up to 80% on Amazon Charts Kindle eBooks starting at $1, today only

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $170

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live with ANC return to low of $110 (Save 35%)

$110 Learn More
Reg. $250

Add 12TB of storage to your Plex server for $198 with WD’s desktop hard drive (Save $52)

$198 Learn More
Shop now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is down to $260 (Refurb, save $169), more from $90

From $90 Learn More
Reg. $65

Hit the slopes with a pair of highly-rated ski and snowboard goggles for $35 (Save 46%)

$35 Learn More
Reg. $199

Score AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at the lowest price yet of $130 (Reg. $199)

$130 Learn More
$350 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra drops to new all-time low at $850 (Save $350)

$850 Learn More