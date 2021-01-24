Razer Seiren Emote delivers emojis on a streaming mic for $100 ($80 off)

Amazon offers the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone at $99.99. It typically sells for $180 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. This unique gaming microphone offers a built-in LED display that shows various emoticons based on the sounds in your space. It’s a great option if you need a streaming microphone that offers a different approach from other options on the market. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree to date.

For a more affordable option, consider the Razer Seiren X Microphone. Razer is known for making some of the best gaming accessories out there, and its Seiren X streaming mic falls in line with those same visual cues. This features a built-in shock mount, super-cardioid pickup pattern, and USB connectivity.

Razer Seiren Emote features:

The World’s 1st Interactive Microphone: Able to express 100+ emoticons on the microphone through an 8-bit LED Display, with the option to create custom designs via a software editor

Simple Streaming Integration: Reacts to and synchronizes with audience emoticons, alerts, and shout outs when used with the Streamer Companion App

Built-in Background Noise Reduction: Utilizes a hypercardiod pickup microphone to eliminate distracting noises further away from the microphone for professional-grade stream audio

