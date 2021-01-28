Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch drops to $160 (Save 20%), more from $80

Amazon currently offers the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch for $159.96 shipped in two styles. While you’d normally pay $200, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the lowest price since October. Blending a more traditional timepiece with smartphone functionality, the Steel HR Sport Smartwatch delivers 25-day battery life alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, other workout monitoring capabilities, and the usual notification relay from your handset. That’s on top of a stainless steel design that brings 50-meter water resistance into mix, as well. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those in the market for a more traditional fitness tracker are also in luck, as Amazon is discounting the Withings Pulse HR to $79.97. Usually fetching $100, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $4 and matching the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Withings Pulse HR lives up to its name with built-in heart rate monitoring, as well as 20-day battery life and a more simplistic overall design compared to the featured wearable. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 535 customers.

On top of these Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular model deals at up to $300 off, you’ll find plenty of other ways to strap a new wearable onto your wrist in our fitness tracker guide. Notably, you’ll still be able to save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup, as well as a variety of its other offerings from $150.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features:

Steel HR Sport is a hybrid smartwatch specifically designed for your workout, featuring heart rate monitoring, multi-sport tracking, connected GPS and a Fitness Level assessment via VO2 Max estimation. All of these advanced features are housed in a classic timepiece that goes the distance with water resistance up to 50m, a long-life battery of up to 25 days, and a durable stainless steel case.

