FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch drops to $160 (Save 20%), more from $80

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesFitness TrackerWithings
Save 20% From $80

Amazon currently offers the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch for $159.96 shipped in two styles. While you’d normally pay $200, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the lowest price since October. Blending a more traditional timepiece with smartphone functionality, the Steel HR Sport Smartwatch delivers 25-day battery life alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, other workout monitoring capabilities, and the usual notification relay from your handset. That’s on top of a stainless steel design that brings 50-meter water resistance into mix, as well. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those in the market for a more traditional fitness tracker are also in luck, as Amazon is discounting the Withings Pulse HR to $79.97. Usually fetching $100, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $4 and matching the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Withings Pulse HR lives up to its name with built-in heart rate monitoring, as well as 20-day battery life and a more simplistic overall design compared to the featured wearable. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 535 customers.

On top of these Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular model deals at up to $300 off, you’ll find plenty of other ways to strap a new wearable onto your wrist in our fitness tracker guide. Notably, you’ll still be able to save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup, as well as a variety of its other offerings from $150.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch features:

Steel HR Sport is a hybrid smartwatch specifically designed for your workout, featuring heart rate monitoring, multi-sport tracking, connected GPS and a Fitness Level assessment via VO2 Max estimation. All of these advanced features are housed in a classic timepiece that goes the distance with water resistance up to 50m, a long-life battery of up to 25 days, and a durable stainless steel case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Fitness Tracker Withings

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Upgrade the home theater with Polk MagniFi sound bars f...
Amazon health supplement sale from $10.50: Vitamin C gu...
SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync backups your iPhon...
Amazon 1-day pet sale from $7 Prime shipped: Dog and ca...
New Amazon lows hit Samsung’s PRO NVMe SSD storag...
Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable batteries go on sale,...
Take $100 off Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook ...
Amazon’s motorized All-new Echo Show 10 finally launc...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon lows

Garmin’s Marvel-inspired smartwatches return to all-time lows from $349 (Save $50)

$50 off Learn More
Reg. $20+

Today’s best game deals: Shadow of the Colossus $13, XCOM 2 Collection $20, more

$13 Learn More
$100 off

RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit includes multiple drills, saws, more for $199 ($100 off)

$199 Learn More
Shop now

OnePlus takes up to $290 off latest Android smartphones and more

$290 off Learn More
$250 off

Save $250 on Harman Kardon’s Citation 100 Google Assistant Speaker at $100

$100 Learn More
40% off

Finish Line takes up to 40% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Save 25%

Arlo’s Wire-Free Essential Video Doorbell falls to new low from $150 (Reg. $200)

From $150 Learn More
20% off

Amazon health supplement sale from $10.50: Vitamin C gummies, super greens, more

From $10.50 Learn More