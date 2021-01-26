FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models now $100 off starting at $300, more from $150

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Samsung smartwatches headlined by the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium 45mm at $499.99 shipped. Usually fetching $500, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, matches the all-time low, and is still one of the first times we’ve seen this model on sale. Standing out from the usual Galaxy Watch 3 lineup, which you’ll find on sale below, the Titanium version delivers a more premium design that’s backed by increased water-resistance, added durability, and a matching metal link band. That’s on top of ECG, SPO2, VO2 max, and heart rate monitoring, a 45mm OLED display, and other fitness functionality. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,900 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $150.

Other Samsung wearables on sale:

This morning also saw some notable price cuts to get those in the iPhone ecosystem set up with a new wearable. The latest Apple Watch Series 6 models are now at an all-time low of $376, saving you $53 from the usual price tag. But then go check out all of the ongoing deals in our sports and fitness hub for additional ways to help nail your 2021 workout resolutions.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth. Keep an eye on wellness with advanced health monitoring, ¹and go for days without charging. ¹This device and related software are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease.

