Logitech’s Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for latest iPad, more on sale from $109

Amazon offers the Logitech Combo Touch 9.7-inch iPad Keyboard Folio for $135.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer is the one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen on the accessory and marks the second-best discount to date. Logitech’s Combo Touch covers both the front and back of Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad with a folio design that packs a built-in keyboard with trackpack. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector, you won’t have to fuss with Bluetooth or remembering to recharge the battery. There’s also an integrated multi-angle kickstand here, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 550 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Logitech Combo Touch previous-generation iPad Air Keyboard Folio for $108.99 shipped. Down from its usual $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 27% price cut, marks one of the first times on sale, and is a new all-time low. While you’re getting much of the same features as found above, this model is designed to work with Apple’s third-generation iPad Air and 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Then be sure to check out our Apple guide for even more ways to save. This morning saw Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac fall to Amazon lows from $1,219, as well as discounts on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ models starting at $299.

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folio features:

Some ideas just click. Introducing the game-changing Combo Touch trackpad case for iPad—a case that combines a full-size backlit keyboard with a precision multi-gesture trackpad. Navigate iPad with familiar gestures and easily edit spreadsheets, documents and more. A flexible design with detachable Smart Connector keyboard supports four distinct use modes for extra versatility no matter where you are – a café table, desk, or even your lap. The light and durable case keeps iPad protected from bumps and scratches.

