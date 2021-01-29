Save up to $150 on Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac at Amazon lows from $1,219

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac i5 3.0GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,349 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and brings the price down to a new all-time low at Amazon. Apple’s latest 21-inch iMac is an ideal machine for handling schoolwork, light content creation, and much more with its Retina 4K display and built-in AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics. A pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports headlines the I/O, but you’ll also find four USB-A slots for connecting legacy accessories as well as Gigabit Ethernet. Check out our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

If trading some of the increased performance on the lead deal for a more affordable price point sounds like a good compromise, Amazon is also discounting the i3 3.6GHz model of Apple’s latest Retina 4K iMac to $1,219. Down from $1,299, you’re saving $80 here while matching our previous mention for the Amazon low. This model delivers the same 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM as found above, but with a lower-end i3 processor and AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics.

This morning saw Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ models return to some of the lowest prices yet starting at $299. But you’ll also find even more deals in our Apple guide, including an all-time low on the latest 27-inch 5K iMac at $200 off and a discount on the M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro that saves you $100.

Apple Retina 4K 21-inch iMac features:

21.5-inch (diagonal) 4096-by-2304 Retina 4K display

3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5

AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics

Ultrafast SSD storage

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Four USB-A ports

Gigabit Ethernet port

