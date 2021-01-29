Protect your AirPods with Twelve South’s leather AirSnap case at $22.50 (Save 25%)

Amazon offers the Twelve South AirSnap Leather AirPods Case for $22.32 shipped. Down from its usual $30 going rate, other styles fetch as much as $35 right now. Today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, comes witin $1 of the previous mention, and is the one of the best we’ve tracked in over a year. Twelve South’s AirSnap wraps your AirPods in a stylish leather covering and sports a built-in clip for attaching to your backpack, belt, and more. Alongside being compatible with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case, there’s a cut out on the bottom that lets you plug a Lightning cable into the AirPods. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 800 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more by bringing home this more budget-friendly elago AirPods case for $6 at Amazon. It lacks the premium design of the featured Twelve South offering, but also includes a carabiner to secure the case to your bag. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 4,400 customers and you can chose from a variety of styles.

Don’t forget that you can still score AirPods Pro while they’re as low as $169. But if you’re in the market for a new case to protect your iPhone, be sure to swing by this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup. We’re seeing a few styles for Apple’s latest handsets alongside markdowns on other essentials for your iPhone.

Twelve South AirSnap Leather features:

AirSnap is a full-grain leather case tailored to protect your AirPods while also keeping them close at hand. Slip your AirPods Charging Case into AirSnap, fasten the metal snap and your pricey ear buds are safe and sound but still easily accessible. Hook the swivel clip on AirSnap to a backpack or bag so they’re right where you left them when you’re ready to go. A handy cutout on the bottom of AirSnap lets you recharge your AirPods while they’re safely inside the case. Also compatible with Wireless Charging Case for AirPods!

