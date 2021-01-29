Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $35 (Save 30%), more

Tribit Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 8,000+) via Amazon is currently offering its StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code W8VIEQDY at checkout. Normally you’d pay $50, with today’s offer stacking up to 30% in savings, beating our previous mention by $5, and marking the best we’ve seen in months. Tribit’s compact Bluetooth speaker delivers an IP67 water-resistant form-factor that’s wrapped in a stylish fabric design. On the actual audio front, you’ll be able to enjoy the brand’s XBass tuning feature for dishing out a more well-rounded sound profile as well as 10-hour battery life. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.
Tribit StormBox Micro bluetooth speaker may be small, but it is both loud and powerful, making it definitely the life of any party! Regardless of the type of tunes you play, full-sounding mids and trebels will bring your music to life. Adopt exclusive built-in XBass tuning DSP technology, This outstanding wireless speaker will reward you with more extension bass. A resoundingly deep bass will surprise you with its versatility in handling different genres.
IP67 means this portable speaker has unparalleled water and dust protection. Waterproof technology, plus fabric-covered exterior, will keep it safe and in good working order if it falls into the water, even if it is soapy or salty.
