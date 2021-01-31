Add these workout supplements to fitness regimen from $10 (Save up to 41%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sports Research (100% all-time feedback from 136,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 41% off a selection of its vitamins and health supplements starting at $10. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining today’s sale is the Post Sweat Advanced Hydration Post-Workout Supplement Powder at $18.71. Usually fetching $25, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer marking one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This all-in-one workout powder is designed to help with muscle recovery and to keep you hydrated after hitting the gym. It has nine essential amino acids alongside non-GMO ingredients and a fruit punch flavor. Over 100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the features post-workout supplement isn’t going to fit into your routine, there are plenty of other discounts today worth checking out. Prices start at $10, giving you a variety of supplements and the like to elevate your fitness regime or just add some extra Vitamin C into your diet. And with up to 41% off, these are some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date.

This morning also saw a series of skin care product deals go live from $13. So if you’re looking to bring a new sale scrub or moisturizing cream into the daily routine, the up to 60% in savings here makes today’s sale the perfect time. Dive into our coverage for all of the details and our highlights before the deals expire tonight.

Post Sweat Advanced Hydration Powder features:

All-in-1 post workout recovery drink for Muscle Recovery & Hydration. Made with Amino9 a leucine-enhanced, clinically-substantiated blend of the nine essential amino acids, containing what the body needs to optimize muscle protein synthesis (MPS). Post Sweat combines Vital Electrolytes – Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium with Vitamin C & German Creatine

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!