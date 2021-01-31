FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refresh your skin care routine with up to 60% off salt scrubs and more from $13

-
AmazonHome GoodsM3 Naturals
60% off From $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, M3 Naturals (98% positivie all-time feedback from 6,700+) via Amazon is taking up to 60% off a selection of personal care items starting at $13. Across the board, you’re looking at free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout today’s sale, there are a variety of ways to refresh your skincare regimen, daily routine, and more. You’ll find moisturizing creams, salt scrubs, and plenty of other products, all of which are backed by 4+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for more.

One of the more notable discounts today is on the M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub for $13.51. Usually fetching $33, today’s offer amounts to 59% in savings and matches the best we’ve seen in over a year. This body and face scrub is said to pack hydrating, rejuvenating, and exfoliating properties thanks to a mixture of Himalayan pink salt, lychee fruit oil, aloe vera, and more. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Otherwise, be sure to check out all of the other markdowns live in today’s sale right here. You’ll find a collection of other skin care products at up to 60% off through the end of the day. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more personal care discounts.

M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub features:

Himalayan Crystal Salt is known to help detoxify the body and help improve hydration. Lychee oil has soft delicate scent. It is rich in antioxidants and an excellent source of vitamin C. Use of Salt Scrubs or Body Scrubs is known to increase circulation, assist in the rejuvenation of your cells, leaving not only your skin revived, but your mind, body & spirit refreshed!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

M3 Naturals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Treat your pup with a discounted BarkBox subscription b...
Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time ...
Add these workout supplements to fitness regimen from $...
Save up to 39% on air hose reels from Goodyear and more...
These Zinus mattress and bed frame deals start at $69 (...
Razor’s A2 Kick Scooter hits best Amazon offer in...
Just $14.50 for AUKEY’s True Wireless Earbuds? Th...
Samsung’s All-in-One 4-Ch. Alexa Soundbar hits se...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V 21-inch Electric Self-propelled Lawn Mower $397.50, more

Learn More
Reg. $35

Treat your pup with a discounted BarkBox subscription box for $24.50 (Save 30%)

$24.50 Learn More
Reg. $499

Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time low at $550 (Save $49)

$450 Learn More
41% off

Add these workout supplements to fitness regimen from $10 (Save up to 41%)

From $10 Learn More
Shop now

Samsung Frame 4K TVs on sale from $990 (Refurb, Orig. $1,500+), more starting at $250

From $250 Learn More
Save 39%

Save up to 39% on air hose reels from Goodyear and more starting at $42

From $42 Learn More

LEGO debuts new customizable mosaic for turning portraits into brick-built pieces of art

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini hits $649, Philips Hue up to 30% off, Pixel 4a 5G $410, more

Learn More