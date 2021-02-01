Apple Watch SE Nike+ has dropped to its best price yet at $232 (Save 24%)

Nike is currently offering the Apple Watch SE Nike+ GPS 44mm for $231.97 shipped. Usually fetching $309, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings, beats our previous mention on the standard edition model by $18, and marks a new all-time low. Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here. Plus, the Nike+ model packs a sportier band as well as some exclusive Watch faces.

A perfect way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal would be outfitting your Apple Watch with a new band. Whether you’re looking for some affordable options or want to pick up one of our favorite leather bands, be sure to swing by our feature on all the best styles.

Another notable way to elevate your workout kit would be by taking advantage of the Amazon all-time low on the New Beats Flex wireless earbuds at $40. But then be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our Apple guide, including the latest iPad Air at $49 off.

Apple Watch SE Nike+ features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

