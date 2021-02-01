FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eBay takes extra 15% off cert. refurb gear: Bose ANC Headphones 700 $238, more

eBay is now taking an extra 15% off a selection of certified refurbished tech, tools, vacuums, and more when code PERFECTVDAY15 has been applied at checkout. Free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $237.95. Having originally fetched $399, you’ll pay $379 for a new condition model at Amazon right now with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 and marking one of the best we’ve seen to date. Featuring active noise cancellation, the Bose Headphones 700 also deliver 20-hour battery life, levels of audio filtering, as well as built-in Alexa and Assistant control. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more of our top picks from the eBay Black Friday sale.

Just like the lead deal, everything in eBay’s refurbished promotion now comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. You can learn more about the new policies right here, but be sure to check out all of our other top picks below.

Other highlights include:

Be sure to shop all of the other price cuts available in eBay certified refurbished sale right here. Then speaking of eBay, be sure to read up on its new Sneaker Authenticity Guarantee that just launched to close out 2020.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

