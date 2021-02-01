FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s 13-in-1 USB-C Dock strikes new low of $144 (Reg. $180)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesAnker
Reg. $180 $144

Woot via Amazon is offering the Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB-C Dock for $143.99 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This premium docking solution from Anker equips your desk with an 85W USB-C port that’s perfect for topping off a MacBook. Additionally, an 18W USB-C output is ready to quickly refuel iPads, iPhones, and the like. And that’s not all, buyers will also garner four USB-A ports, two HDMI outputs, DisplayPort, Ethernet, SD/microSD card slots, and 3.5mm AUX. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Downsize to Anker’s PowerExpand 8-in-1 USB-C Hub to spend $50 instead. For this price forfeit Thunderbolt 3 support, but this alternative still manages to convert a single Type-C port into two USB-A, dual HDMI, Ethernet, and a microSD/SD card reader.

Oh, and since you’re here there’s a good chance you may also be interested in some of today’s other deals. One standout is PNY’s Type-C SD and USB-A adapter at $10. Another notable find is Anker’s HDR10-ready Nebula Cosmos Home Projector at $200 off alongside a full-blown Amazon Gold Box of Anker charging solutions at up to 40% off.

Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 Dock features:

  • Huge Expansion: Equipped with an 85W laptop-charging USB-C port, an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port, a USB-C data port, 4 USB-A ports, 2 HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and a DC input.
  • Simultaneous Charging: Connect your laptop to the 85W USB-C port and connect your phone or other mobile device to the 18W Power Delivery USB-C port to get simultaneous high-speed charging.
  • Comprehensive Media Display: Simultaneously stream media to up to 3 monitors in 1080p@60Hz via the DisplayPort and dual HDMI ports.

