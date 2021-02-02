FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hoover SmartWash Carpet Cleaner + handheld Spot Chaser now $200 at Amazon ($100 off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsHoover
$100 off $200

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $300 like it still fetches at Home Depot, today’s offer is $100 in savings and the lowest we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. This carpet cleaning bundle leaves you with everything you need to rid your space of ugly stains, and get to them before they set in. Along with the actual carpet cleaner, you’ll also receive trial-sized bottles of Spot Chaser pretreat stain solution, Paws & Claws carpet cleaner shampoo, as well as the 8-foot attachment hose and an accessory bag. But this model also includes the Spot Chaser pretreat wand that detaches from the machine for quick handheld cleaning as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

With your savings you have more than enough left over to scoop a full-sized bottle of Hoover Paws & Claws Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo at $20 Prime shipped. It carries 4+ star ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers and is designed to “break down pet messes and stains…while deodorizing your carpets leaving them smelling fresh.” 

But if you prefer to take the robotic route for cleaning your floors, take a look at this ongoing offer on Roborock’s S6 MaxV robo vac and mop combo at $150 off. We also have a notable offer available on BISSELL’s ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum and even more in our home goods deal hub. Just be sure to take a look at the Wyze’s new 1.5-pound handheld vacuum while you’re at it. 

More on the Hoover SmartWash Carpet Cleaner Machine:

  • AUTOMATIC CLEANING: The trigger-less design automatically mixes and dispenses solution as you push forward to eliminate the guesswork
  • STAIN REMOVER WAND: The innovative Spot Chaser pretreat wand detaches from the machine to provide instant cleaning action for set-in stains with the included Oxy pretreat solution
  • FASTER DRYING: Use Dry Only mode in combination with HeatForce for faster drying so you can get back on your carpets quickly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Hoover

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon offers select women’s clothing from just $...
Ninja’s Pro Countertop Blender now down to $50 fo...
Stock up on snacks and drinks ahead of the Super Bowl w...
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones pack Apple’s H...
Save on Twelve South gear: BookArc $49, BookBook case $...
Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air falls to new Amazo...
Expand your smart home with a Wi-Fi dimmer switch at un...
Automate your lawn watering with Orbit’s B-hyve s...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $750

Roborock’s S6 MaxV robo vac also mops your floors, now $150 off at Amazon with free shipping

$600 Learn More
Reg. $5+

Apple kicks off drama and comedy movie sale from $8, more starting at $1

From $1 Learn More
39% off

Amazon offers select women’s clothing from just $12 Prime shipped, today only

From $12 Learn More
$700 off

Sony refurb 4K UHD Android TVs nearly $700 off today with deals from $770

$770+ Learn More
$400 off

Home Depot takes up to $400 off RYOBI electric riding mowers, outdoor tools, more

Shop now Learn More
Orig. $100

Ninja’s Pro Countertop Blender now down to $50 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $100)

$50 Learn More
20% off

Stock up on snacks and drinks ahead of the Super Bowl with deals from $4

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $300

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones pack Apple’s H1 chip and ANC at $151

$151 Learn More