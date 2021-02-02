Hoover SmartWash Carpet Cleaner + handheld Spot Chaser now $200 at Amazon ($100 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $300 like it still fetches at Home Depot, today’s offer is $100 in savings and the lowest we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. This carpet cleaning bundle leaves you with everything you need to rid your space of ugly stains, and get to them before they set in. Along with the actual carpet cleaner, you’ll also receive trial-sized bottles of Spot Chaser pretreat stain solution, Paws & Claws carpet cleaner shampoo, as well as the 8-foot attachment hose and an accessory bag. But this model also includes the Spot Chaser pretreat wand that detaches from the machine for quick handheld cleaning as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

With your savings you have more than enough left over to scoop a full-sized bottle of Hoover Paws & Claws Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo at $20 Prime shipped. It carries 4+ star ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers and is designed to “break down pet messes and stains…while deodorizing your carpets leaving them smelling fresh.”

But if you prefer to take the robotic route for cleaning your floors, take a look at this ongoing offer on Roborock’s S6 MaxV robo vac and mop combo at $150 off. We also have a notable offer available on BISSELL’s ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum and even more in our home goods deal hub. Just be sure to take a look at the Wyze’s new 1.5-pound handheld vacuum while you’re at it.

More on the Hoover SmartWash Carpet Cleaner Machine:

AUTOMATIC CLEANING: The trigger-less design automatically mixes and dispenses solution as you push forward to eliminate the guesswork

STAIN REMOVER WAND: The innovative Spot Chaser pretreat wand detaches from the machine to provide instant cleaning action for set-in stains with the included Oxy pretreat solution

FASTER DRYING: Use Dry Only mode in combination with HeatForce for faster drying so you can get back on your carpets quickly

