Roborock’s S6 MaxV robo vac also mops your floors, now $150 off at Amazon with free shipping

Roborock via Amazon is offering its S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $599.99 shipped. Regularly $750, today’s offer is $150 in savings, one of the best we have tracked on Amazon, and the lowest we can find. Initially releasing in April of last year, this is one of the most capable and high-tech robots the brand makes with dual cameras for particularly intelligent navigation and more. Alongside 2500Pa of vacuuming power, it will also mop your floors with LiDAR navigation, automatic room recognition, and voice command support via compatible devices (Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers and be sure to dive into our hands-on review for additional details. More below.

If the advanced navigation and built-in mopping capabilities aren’t worth the price tag for you, consider the far more affordable ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner. It carries stellar ratings from over 12,500 Amazon customers and sells for just $130 shipped right now. It has all the most important features, including auto return charging, and won’t but as much of a dent in your bank account as today’s lead deal.

Head over to our home goods guide for more household discounts. But be sure check out our launch coverage of the iRobot Roomba i3/+ with Dirt Disposal as well as Wyze’s new 1.5-pound handheld vac and the new LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+.

More on the Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

ReactiveAI: Powered by twin cameras, ReactiveAI allows MaxV to recognize and avoid everyday objects and unknown obstacles*. S6 MaxV is “Easily the smartest robot vac ever made” by T3.

25% More Suction and Genius Level Mopping: A maximum suction power of 2500Pa** means deeper cleaning and click in the 297ml SnapMop system to unlock a suite of advanced mopping features.

Precision Navigation: LiDAR navigation and advanced algorithms enable accurate navigation and automatic room recognition.

