Wyze is starting 2021 off strong with the announcement of a new product in a different category than many of its other items: a handheld vacuum. No smarts are included here, but the company is boasting quite a few great features. You’ll find 30-minutes of cleaning time, with the ability to recharge via USB-C once you’re done. The 100,000 RPM brushless motor delivers 16,800 pascals/42.8AW of suction capacity, which is enough to lift…three 8-pound bowling balls? Yeah, you read that right. All of this and more will be available soon for just $59.99 with the Wyze Handheld Vacuum, so keep reading to find out more.

Lift three 8-pound bowling balls with the Wyze Handheld Vacuum

The team at Wyze is cranking out all kinds of products it seems, as we covered nearly one product a week in the last month or so of 2020. Well, they’re back at it already just a few weeks into 2021, this time with a non-IoT device.

The company’s latest Handheld Vacuum aims to help you clean up messes as they happen, instead of sending your robot to pick up the pieces. It offers insane suction, and, when demoed, was able to pick up three 8-pound bowling balls. This equals 24-pounds and is quite hefty for the price of the vacuum.

Enjoy plenty of power in a lightweight build

Wyze wanted to make sure that you wouldn’t have to worry about a tired shoulder after cleaning the house with its latest vacuum. Because of this, the Wyze Handheld Vacuum comes in at just 19.8-ounces. To put that into perspective, that’s under 1.5-pounds. For comparison, Dyson’s V11 handheld vacuum is 6.68-pounds or 106.88 ounces. That means Dyson’s handheld vacuum weighs around 4.5 times as much as the latest from Wyze. This allows you to clean for as long as you need without having to worry about it being too heavy.

Multiple attachments make cleaning easy

Not only does the Wyze Handheld Vacuum handle normal tasks with ease, but there’s plenty of attachments to go around. Normally, the vacuum will come with a flat suction nozzle and that’s it for accessories. However, those who pre-order will also receive a brush head, adapter, crevice tool, and hose. This is an additional $21 in value and allows you to clean even more with ease.

Wyze Handheld Vacuum pricing and availability

The Wyze Handheld Vacuum will retail for $59.99 and is available for pre-order starting today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!