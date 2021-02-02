FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K with new remastered Legendary Edition coming in May [Video]

-
Apps Games

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been officially unveiled. The new collection brings the entire Mass Effect trilogy (not that Andromeda one) into one epic and very much enhanced package. While the franchise might have had some missteps over the last few years, there’s no denying that the legions of Commander Shepard fans out there will be stoked for this one. The lauded science-fiction trilogy remaster from BioWare is now set for release this spring in glorious 4K. Head below to feast your eyes on today’s Mass Effect Legendary Edition reveal trailer and for more details. 

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is essentially a remastered collection of the original trilogy. It includes all three games and everything has been “remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.” It will hit later this year on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with “forward compatibility and targeted enhancements” on Xbox Series X/S as well as PS5. On the PC side of things, it will be available on both Origin and Steam.

But there is more to the package here than just your basic visual overhaul to 4K. According to reports, everything from the in-game HUD and character creator to weapon mechanics and more have seen tweaks and enhancements. 

For example, the heads-up display in Mass Effect 1 has been updated to be more like the second and third games in the series with Commander Shepard’s health residing on the bottom of your screen. From there, BioWare is also enhancing shooting mechanics and updating the originally rough Mako controls. It also appears as though the character creator is getting a bit of an overhaul so it’s a little bit more consistent from title-to-title as well. 

The new Mass Effect Legendary Edition should also be seeing some notable upgrades in the loading department. According to the good folks at Eurogamer, we will be seeing marked upgrades in various locations throughout the experience. The Citadel’s Presidium stage initially took closer to 52 seconds to load up in the original game, but that has been chopped down to closer to 14 seconds. 

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is scheduled for a May 14, 2021 release on PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X and S, as well as PC. 

9to5Toys’ Take

The conclusion of the Mass Effect trilogy left some gamers wanting, never mind the mess that was Mass Effect Andromeda. BioWare is looking to restore faith in its once premier sci-fi franchise, and it sounds like it’s on the right path. Here’s to hoping the new Mass Effect Legendary Edition is just the beginning of the next chapter in the franchise’s story, leading us straight to the next mainline AAA experience. 

EA BioWare

