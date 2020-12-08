The classic Star Wars KOTOR 2 is now scheduled for an official release on iOS and Android on the same date as The Mandalorian season 2. The original KOTOR game has been available on mobile platforms for quite some time now, but after fans asking for a mobile port of the sequel for “so long,” publisher Aspyr has now officially announced the mid-December launch date. Head below for more details and a look at today’s announcement trailer.

Star Wars KOTOR 2 — officially known as Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords — is the sequel to BioWare’s Star Wars KOTOR and was initially released in 2004. Since then, both games have garnered a cult following for their player choice, memorable characters, and overall writing.

Star Wars KOTOR 2 comes to mobile

Both KOTOR games are considered to be among the best Star Wars games ever, although the much newer Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might find a place in that pantheon these days. Star Wars KOTOR 2 is official canon and it takes place five years after the original game and 4,000 years before The Phantom Menace. Players take on the role of Meetra Surik — an exiled Jedi looking to reconnect the force and reestablish the diminished Order. The overarching plot is a familiar one, but players can choose to align with the Force or the Dark Side, considerably altering the experience, including the way you look, the way you’re treated by others, and the way your story plays out as a whole. The HK-47 droid, Mandalorian Canderous Ordo, and party member Kreia are all particular highlights from the game’s cast of side characters.

The new mobile port of Star Wars KOTOR 2 is being handled by the folks at Aspyr and will be based on the Steam version (no fan-created mods here). There will be both an iOS and Android version releasing for $14.99 on December 18 — the same day The Mandalorian season 2 is scheduled to launch on Disney+.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, Star Wars KOTOR 2 coming to mobile is great news all around for fans of the Star Wars RPG classic. The $15 list price is a bit of a tough pill to swallow on a 16-year-old game, but time certainly hasn’t stopped Square Enix from charging a premium for its Final Fantasy classics. And Star Wars KOTOR 1 fetches $10 on the App Store regularly (although it’s on sale for 50% off today). Having said all that, the game is readily available on Steam and Xbox via backwards compatibility for around $10 anyways, and we will almost certainly see big-time price drops on the mobile version at some point.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!