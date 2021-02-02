We are now tracking up to 30% off official Disney baby clothing, toys, accessories, and more. This is a great time to score some official Disney gear for your little one with deals starting from under $4 on everything from socks and pajamas, to costumes, bodysuits, rattles, gift sets, and much more. The Disney buy one get one for $5 plushy sale is still in full swing right here, but be sure to head below for all of the details on today’s baby gear sale.

The official Disney baby sale is offering deep deals for your miniature monsters right now starting from $4. You’ll receive free shipping in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout as well. Whether you have some youngsters of your own to shop for or are just looking for an adorable gift for someone else’s, today’s sale features plenty of popular items, gift sets, and more. You’ll find some of our top picks listed below:

Browse through the entire Disney baby sale right here and don’t forget about the ongoing plushy sale as well. But while we are talking Disney, be sure to check out the new LEGO Mickey and Minnie Mouse Brick Sketches, these Mickey Mouse iPhone 12 cases, and this deal on the NERF Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster.

More on the Winnie the Pooh and Pals Bodysuit Set:

Your little ”hunny” will be outfitted in splendiferous style in this Winnie the Pooh and pals bodysuit set for baby. Each of the three short sleeve cotton bodysuits features a playful Pooh-inspired design, with lapped shoulder and snaps in the legs for easy on and off.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!