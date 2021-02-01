FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NERF’s new Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster falls to all-time low at $111

Amazon low $111

Amazon offers the NERF Star Wars Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster for $110.99 shipped as a pre-order. Typically fetching $120, this is only the second price cut we’ve seen since it was announced at the end of last year. Matching the all-time low, this is a chance to lock-in the blaster without having to pay full price before it launches later this fall. Measuring over 50-inches long, this NERF blaster is about as impressive as they come with a design that’s straight out of The Mandalorian. It features plenty of authentic details from the series as well as blaster sound effects, accurate reloading mechanism, and more. Head below for more.

Amazon also backs the NERF Mandalorian Blaster with its Pre-order Price Guarantee, so if there’s another discount before it ships, you’ll be charged the lowest price. So even though you’ll have to wait until later on in the year to bring this one to your collection, you’ll be able to lock-in the order now before it inevitably sells out, and without paying full price at that.

Then to complete your Mandalorian cosplay, don’t forget to check out the upcoming Black Series Beskar Helmet which is also on the way. But for more NERF action, you’ll absolutely want to check out its new Rival Curve Shot blasters which let you shoot around corners.

NERF Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster features:

This dart-firing blaster is meticulously detailed, capturing the look of the Amban Phase-pulse blaster seen in The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney+. The blaster measures 50.25 inches long (1.27 meters) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display.

