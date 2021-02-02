Today, LEGO is showcasing its latest pieces of brick-built art, bringing Mickey and Minnie Mouse to its collection of portraits. The two new LEGO Disney Brick Sketches debut with more affordable price tags than previous additions to the lineup and assemble the iconic animation icons to adorn your walls or desk with the fan-favorite characters. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO expands Brick Sketches collection with two Disney icons

LEGO’s effort to continue building out its collection of brick-built art in 2021 has already seen a refreshed customizable mosaic hit the scene, as well as a pair of licensed kits. But today, we’re getting two new versions of its miniature works of art, with new Disney-themed Brick Sketches.

Brick Sketches were first introduced back in 2020 alongside its flagship mosaic models. The builds aren’t as flat as the more expensive options, with these featuring more cartoony aesthetics and a layered design that adds some extra depth into the picture. All of that makes the latest additions to the Brick Sketches line feel right at home, as there are now Mickey and Minnie Mouse kits on the way.

Both of the builds share pretty similar designs, with each of the new art builds standing 5 inches high and measures 3 inches wide. The Mickey Mouse Brick Sketch stacks up to 118 pieces, while Minnie clocks in with a larger assortment of 140 bricks. Both are paired with a kickstand that lets you prop them up on a desk, but they can also be hung on the wall, too.

These will be just the latest brick-built renditions of the Disney icons that we’ve seen recently from LEGO. A 2-in-1 mosaic launched at the start of the year and joins the Buildable Characters from last year. So now just about every price point has a way for fans to bring the two classic animation stars into their collections.

The latest pair of LEGO Brick Sketches will be launching on March 1 and join an ever-growing collection of new builds due out next month. Both the Mickey and Minnie Mouse variants will sell for $16.99. LEGO has originally launched the Brick Sketch theme at a $20 price point, but since release, it has been adjusted down to the price we see on today’s two unveils.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Both of the designs for the LEGO Disney Brick Sketches are pretty solid, all things considered, and much better values than we had originally seen with the lineup when it first launched. These are certainly great builds for younger fans or anyone looking to add some LEGO flair into their homes.

