FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 24% on Samsung Chromebooks on sale from $180

-
AmazonSamsungChromebook
Save 24% From $180

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 32GB for $379.99 shipped. Down from its usual $500 going rate, you’re saving 24% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price in over 10 months. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display and folding hinge design. It’s based around 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of SSD storage and is complemented by all-day battery life. Plus, you’ll find a stylus for helping take notes and markup text while studying. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 to $179.99. Usually fetching $230, this saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $19, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a robust “military-grade” aluminum build, you’ll also find an 11-inch display, Google Assistant functionality, and 10.5-hour battery life. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

The price cut we spotted yesterday on Lenovo’s Chromebook S345 is also still live and available for $269. But then be sure to check out all of the other markdowns in our Chromebook guide, including these ASUS Flip models at up to $100 off.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Get more done anywhere, anytime, with the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus (V2). Stay on top of your projects with the built-in pen, two cameras and full Google experience right at your fingertips. And cross more off your list without slowing down with a powerful battery and an Intel Celeron processor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

Chromebook

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple AirPods are down to $120 at Amazon (Reg. $159)
Might as well refresh your water bottle: Highly-rated N...
Apple’s latest iPad Air Smart Folio plunges by 51...
Smartphone Accessories: Aluminum MagSafe Charging Stand...
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has Lightning cables, ...
Amazon offers select women’s clothing from just $...
Stock up on snacks and drinks ahead of the Super Bowl w...
Hoover SmartWash Carpet Cleaner + handheld Spot Chaser ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $329

Lenovo’s Chromebook S345 packs a 14-inch 1080p display at $269 (Save $60)

$269 Learn More
Save $100

Save up to $100 on ASUS Chromebook Flip models at Amazon lows from $485

From $485 Learn More
50% off

Merrell Semi-Annual Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles + free shipping

From $20 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 2, 2021 – M1 MacBook Air, Twelve South sale, more

Listen now
Reg. $159

Apple AirPods are down to $120 at Amazon (Reg. $159)

$120 Learn More
50% off

Might as well refresh your water bottle: Highly-rated Nalgene now $6 Prime shipped (50% off)

$6 Learn More
Reg. $200

Nanoleaf Rhythm and Canvas HomeKit starter kits on sale at $139 each (Save 30%)

$139 Learn More
Save 51%

Apple’s latest iPad Air Smart Folio plunges by 51% at Amazon, now $39

$39 Learn More