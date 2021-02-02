Save up to 24% on Samsung Chromebooks on sale from $180

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 32GB for $379.99 shipped. Down from its usual $500 going rate, you’re saving 24% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price in over 10 months. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display and folding hinge design. It’s based around 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of SSD storage and is complemented by all-day battery life. Plus, you’ll find a stylus for helping take notes and markup text while studying. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 to $179.99. Usually fetching $230, this saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $19, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a robust “military-grade” aluminum build, you’ll also find an 11-inch display, Google Assistant functionality, and 10.5-hour battery life. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

The price cut we spotted yesterday on Lenovo’s Chromebook S345 is also still live and available for $269. But then be sure to check out all of the other markdowns in our Chromebook guide, including these ASUS Flip models at up to $100 off.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Get more done anywhere, anytime, with the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus (V2). Stay on top of your projects with the built-in pen, two cameras and full Google experience right at your fingertips. And cross more off your list without slowing down with a powerful battery and an Intel Celeron processor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!