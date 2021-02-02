FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Skagen’s Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch returns to low of $199 (Save 33%)

Reg. $295 $199

Amazon currently offers the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch for $199 shipped in a variety of styles. Usually selling for $295, you’re saving 33% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Skagen’s latest smartwatch arrives with multi-day battery life, heart rate tracking, and built-in GPS. You’ll of course find the usual suite of fitness tracking features here as well, alongside a circular touchscreen display with a stainless steel housing. Wear OS is at the center of the experience here, and you’ll be able to choose from a various of bands. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 270 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more when you opt for the previous-generation Skagen Connected Falster 2 Smartwatch for $99 instead. This wearable doesn’t come in as many styles as you’ll find with the lead deal, as there’s only a Milanese-type band included here. But it will monitor fitness stats while delivering notifications from your smartphone.

Today, we also saw some of the best discounts to date arrive on Apple Watch Series 6, which select styles dropping in price by as much as $69. Otherwise, ditch the smartphone functionality altogether and go with one of these Citizen, Fossil, Seiko, or Timex timepieces that are on sale from $49.

Skagen Connected Falster 3 features:

Skagen’s newest smartwatch powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour.

