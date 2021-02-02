Apple Watch Series 6 styles fall to some of the best prices yet at up to $69 off

Amazon is currently taking up to $69 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models with both GPS and Cellular configurations on sale. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the GPS + Cellular 44mm Blue Aluminum model at $495.98. Down from $529, today’s offer amounts to $69 in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon low. Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of upgrades to your wrist including the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A perfect way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal would be outfitting your Apple Watch with a new band. Whether you’re looking for some affordable options or want to pick up one of our favorite leather bands, be sure to swing by our feature on all the best styles.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing some deals on Apple Watch Nike+ models, which are slated to expire soon and start at $375. You’ll find a variety of other price cuts in our Apple guide today, headlined by a new low on the M1 MacBook Air at $929. You’ll also find Apple AirPods at $120, marking the best price in over a month.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

