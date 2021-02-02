Today’s Citizen, Fossil, Seiko, and Timex watch deals start at $49 (Up to $47 off)

Amazon is offering the Timex Weekender Chronograph Watch for $48.79 shipped. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This watch boasts a standout green dial that’s paired with a compact 40mm case. It sports water resistance up to 100-feet, ensuring it’s ready to come in contact with water. This unit latches onto your wrist with an adjustable 20mm genuine leather strap. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches up to $47 off.
More watches on sale:
- Fossil Chapman (FS5635): $104 (Reg. $149)
- Seiko Analog Automatic (SNKM97): $165 (Reg. $187)
- Citizen Eco-Drive (AW1585-04E): $127.50 (Reg. $175)
- Clip on-page coupon
And that’s not all, yesterday we pieced together a nice list of smartwatch, hybrid, and traditional timepiece discounts. Best of all, pricing starts from $40 and brands include Withings, Samsung, Seiko, and more. Anyone on the hunt for an Apple Watch Series 6 discount should peek at our post from earlier to bag up to $69 off.
Timex Weekender Chronograph Watch features:
- Adjustable brown 20 millimeter genuine leather strap
- Silver-tone 40 millimeter brass case with mineral glass crystal
- Water resistant to 30 meters
