FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s Citizen, Fossil, Seiko, and Timex watch deals start at $49 (Up to $47 off)

-
AmazonFashionFossilCitizenTimex
30% off From $49

Amazon is offering the Timex Weekender Chronograph Watch for $48.79 shipped. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This watch boasts a standout green dial that’s paired with a compact 40mm case. It sports water resistance up to 100-feet, ensuring it’s ready to come in contact with water. This unit latches onto your wrist with an adjustable 20mm genuine leather strap. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches up to $47 off.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, yesterday we pieced together a nice list of smartwatch, hybrid, and traditional timepiece discounts. Best of all, pricing starts from $40 and brands include Withings, Samsung, Seiko, and more. Anyone on the hunt for an Apple Watch Series 6 discount should peek at our post from earlier to bag up to $69 off.

Timex Weekender Chronograph Watch features:

  • Adjustable brown 20 millimeter genuine leather strap
  • Silver-tone 40 millimeter brass case with mineral glass crystal
  • Water resistant to 30 meters

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Fossil Citizen Timex Seiko

About the Author

CRAFTSMAN’s 12-Pc. Screwdriver Set strikes $25 at...
Sperry boots, boat shoes, more up to 50% off during Nor...
Apple Watch Series 6 styles fall to some of the best pr...
Get that smile shining with Colgate’s Optic Teeth...
MacBook bag sale from $11: Timbuk2, Cocoon, Osprey, and...
Merrell Semi-Annual Event takes up to 50% off hundreds ...
Apple AirPods are down to $120 at Amazon (Reg. $159)
Might as well refresh your water bottle: Highly-rated N...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Ring’s Video Doorbell 3/Plus are now up to 25% off starting at $150

From $150 Learn More
29% off

CRAFTSMAN’s 12-Pc. Screwdriver Set strikes $25 at Amazon, more from $11.50 (Up to 29% off)

$11.50+ Learn More

LEGO brings Mickey and Minnie Mouse to its Brick Sketches lineup

Learn More

Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K with new remastered Legendary Edition coming in May [Video]

Learn More
50% off

Sperry boots, boat shoes, more up to 50% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale

From $18 Learn More
Amazon lows

Apple Watch Series 6 styles fall to some of the best prices yet at up to $69 off

$69 off Learn More
25% off

Get that smile shining with Colgate’s Optic Teeth Whitening Pen from $19.50 (Nearly 25% off)

$19.50 Learn More
$109 off

MacBook bag sale from $11: Timbuk2, Cocoon, Osprey, and more up to $109 off

From $11 Learn More