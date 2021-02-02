MacBook bag sale from $11: Timbuk2, Cocoon, Osprey, and more up to $109 off

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Foundry Pack for $140.64 shipped. That’s $88 off the going rate found at retailers like Timbuk2 and comes within $26 of the lowest price we have tracked. This premium Timbuk2 offering is ready to accommodate any modern MacBook alongside other similarly-sized laptops. Clippable items can easily be attached on the outside using this integrated D-ring. Inside you’ll find an organizer perfect for stowing your phone, some pens, and other small stuff. An included bottle opener ensures you can easily crack open a beer once you’ve got the chance to sit back and relax. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags discounted as low as $11.

More bags on sale:

Plan on sliding a new iPad Air into your new bag? If so, don’t miss out on the deal we found on Apple’s latest Smart Folio at 51% off. That’s right, it typically sells for $79 and right now you can snag one for $39. Toting a pair of headphones can also come in handy, thankfully we’ve got you covered with up to $149 off Beats Solo Pro and $39 off Apple AirPods.

Timbuk2 Foundry Pack features:

A premium laptop backpack for work and travel

Back padded laptop compartment fits up to a 15″ laptop; External D-ring to allow for clippable items; Front zip pocket with key fob; Side slip pocket for small items; Zipper expandable water bottle pocket; Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff

Luggage pass-through for attaching to your wheelie companion doubles as a slip pocket when not in use; Secure magnetic closure, clasps require down and out motion to open; Iconic hex shape beer tikki bottle opener

