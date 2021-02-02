Apple’s latest iPad Air Smart Folio plunges by 51% at Amazon, now $39

Amazon is offering the Apple Smart Folio for 10.9-inch iPad Air in White for $39 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats previous Amazon lows we have tracked by $28. If you’ve adopted the latest iPad Air, now’s a great time to pair it with Apple’s Smart Folio. Buyers will garner a premium cover that surrounds the front and back of your devices in a single piece of polyurethane. Built-in magnets keep the cover closed when not in use and automatically wake up your device once it’s been opened. You can also fold the case to create “a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.”

Alternatively you could grab this off-brand iPad Air 10.9-inch Case at $9. As with the lead deal you’ll find built-in magnets throughout, paving the way for automatic sleeping and waking of your device along with the ability to prop it up. More than 560 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

Since your iPad has USB-C, you may stand to benefit from the deal we found yesterday on Anker’s 13-in-1 Dock. The price has fallen down to a new low of $144, allowing you to cash in on $36 of savings. You’ll garner dual USB-C, two USB-A ports, two HDMI outputs, DisplayPort, Ethernet, SD/microSD card slots, and 3.5mm AUX.

Apple Smart Folio for 10.9-inch iPad Air features:

The Smart Folio for iPad Air is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front and back of your device.

It automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.

You can easily fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

