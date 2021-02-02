Apple AirPods are down to $120 at Amazon (Reg. $159)

Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $119.99 shipped. That’s up to $39 off what Apple charges and marks the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since Cyber Monday. While in-ear headphones have become arguably popular these days, I personally love that Apple’s base model AirPods does not embrace that design. Few competitors take this approach, making these a slam dunk for me, even if I wasn’t an iPhone owner. I routinely wear these for hours at a time and often forget to take them out because they feel weightless and do not create any noticeable ear pressure for me. This offer is for second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case. It features Apple’s latest H1 chip, which makes pairing faster and more reliable than ever and also paves the way for handsfree Siri. Apple touts that a full charge yields 24-hours of battery life, a claim that has been spot on during my usage. Swing by our hands-on review to learn more. While this review is focused on the wireless case model, the offer above is identical outside of Qi compatibility.

If you own an Apple Watch, why not pair today’s purchase with this 2-in-1 charging stand? You’ll only need to spend $13, a price that clocks in at well under the amount you’ve already saved. It holds both an Apple Watch and AirPods, paving the way for a less-cluttered desk or night stand.

Prefer something with an over-ear design? If so, check out today’s deal on Beats Solo Pro for $151. This offer takes as much as $149 off. And that’s not all we’ve got when it comes to Apple-related discounts. Our most recent find takes 51% off the latest iPad Air Smart Folio. Swing by our Apple guide to find all the other deals that are still live.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case features:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

