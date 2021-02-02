FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple AirPods are down to $120 at Amazon (Reg. $159)

-
AmazonAppleHeadphones
Reg. $159 $120

Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $119.99 shipped. That’s up to $39 off what Apple charges and marks the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since Cyber Monday. While in-ear headphones have become arguably popular these days, I personally love that Apple’s base model AirPods does not embrace that design. Few competitors take this approach, making these a slam dunk for me, even if I wasn’t an iPhone owner. I routinely wear these for hours at a time and often forget to take them out because they feel weightless and do not create any noticeable ear pressure for me. This offer is for second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case. It features Apple’s latest H1 chip, which makes pairing faster and more reliable than ever and also paves the way for handsfree Siri. Apple touts that a full charge yields 24-hours of battery life, a claim that has been spot on during my usage. Swing by our hands-on review to learn more. While this review is focused on the wireless case model, the offer above is identical outside of Qi compatibility.

If you own an Apple Watch, why not pair today’s purchase with this 2-in-1 charging stand? You’ll only need to spend $13, a price that clocks in at well under the amount you’ve already saved. It holds both an Apple Watch and AirPods, paving the way for a less-cluttered desk or night stand.

Prefer something with an over-ear design? If so, check out today’s deal on Beats Solo Pro for $151. This offer takes as much as $149 off. And that’s not all we’ve got when it comes to Apple-related discounts. Our most recent find takes 51% off the latest iPad Air Smart Folio. Swing by our Apple guide to find all the other deals that are still live.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case features:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Headphones

About the Author

Might as well refresh your water bottle: Highly-rated N...
Apple’s latest iPad Air Smart Folio plunges by 51...
Smartphone Accessories: Aluminum MagSafe Charging Stand...
Save up to 24% on Samsung Chromebooks on sale from $180
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has Lightning cables, ...
Apple kicks off drama and comedy movie sale from $8, mo...
Amazon offers select women’s clothing from just $...
Stock up on snacks and drinks ahead of the Super Bowl w...
Show More Comments

Related

Satechi Dock5 can charge all your Apple devices in one location

Learn More
Reg. $30

Protect your AirPods with Twelve South’s leather AirSnap case at $22.50 (Save 25%)

$22.50 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $14 (Save 46%), more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Might as well refresh your water bottle: Highly-rated Nalgene now $6 Prime shipped (50% off)

$6 Learn More
Reg. $200

Nanoleaf Rhythm and Canvas HomeKit starter kits on sale at $139 each (Save 30%)

$139 Learn More
Save 51%

Apple’s latest iPad Air Smart Folio plunges by 51% at Amazon, now $39

$39 Learn More

Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update today for PlayStation 5 gamers

FREE Learn More
50% off

Backcountry takes up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, Oakley, and more

From $5 Learn More