Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones pack Apple’s H1 chip and ANC at $151

Amazon currently offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $151 shipped in Dark Blue. Delivery is delayed as of now, but today’s offer is also matched at Best Buy. Saving you as much at $149 from the going rate, this is marking a new Amazon all-time low and beating our previous mention by $9. Delivering active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of playback per charge in the usual Beats design, Solo Pro also comes equipped with Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and more. Another notable perk is that just 10-minutes on a charger will refuel these cans with 3-hours of listening time. Over 5,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the positive sentiment we were left with in our hands-on review.

Save even more when you opt for the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $136 instead. Here you’ll drop the active noise cancelling features, but in exchange will pocket even more in savings. That’s on top of 40-hour battery life and the same H1 chip benefits. Though there is a 4.7/5 star rating here from over 20,000 customers to round out the package.

But if you’re in the market for a more workout-friendly pair of cans, the New Beats Flex wireless earbuds are down to an Amazon low at $40 right now. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide, including certified refurbished price cut on Bose ANC Headphones 700 at $238.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Get inspired with Solo Pro noise cancelling wireless headphones. To deliver sound how you want it, Solo Pro features two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. Beats’ Pure ANC gives you the space to create with fully immersive sound, while Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!