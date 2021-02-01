Smartwatch, hybrid, and traditional timepiece sale from $40: Withings, Samsung, Seiko, more

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch in White or Black for $139.95 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and marks the best Amazon price drop we’ve tracked since October. This hybrid smartwatch blends a traditional look with smart capabilities. Users will garner activity, sleep, heart rate tracking, and much more. Every data point is sent to the Withings HealthMate app which syncs with Apple Health, making it a solid choice for iOS users. Despite all of these features, you’ll still get 25-day battery life, dwarfing what we’ve come to expect from any Apple Watch. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more hybrid and traditional watch deals priced as low as $40.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, a few days back the sport edition of Withings Steel HR fell by 20% alongside Pulse which is now $80. You can also find a selection of Seiko Solar, Timex, and Fossil timepieces on sale here. And for anyone that’s been waiting for a more feminine smartwatch, Garmin Lily debuted last week. View photos and learn more in our coverage.

Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Maximize your workouts with continuous heart rate and in-depth reporting plus daily and overnight HR.

Up to 25 days battery life on one charge, plus 20 more days on power reserve mode (time & activity tracking only)

Automatically tracks walk, run, swim, and 30+ activities in workout mode. Connected GPS provides a map of your session with distance, elevation and pace and now enjoy Strava integration.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!