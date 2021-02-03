FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day Super Bowl Planters snack sale from $11: Cashews, peanuts, and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Planters Super Bowl snacking essentials. Super Bowl LV is just days away now, making today’s sale one of the last notable opportunities you’ll have to scoop up some delicious snacks for the big game. With deals starting from under $11 and solid ratings across the board, you can now load up on Planters peanuts, cashews, and mixed nut packs without paying full price and still locking-in free 2-day Prime shipping. Just watch for the additional Subscribe & Save discounts on the listing pages to redeem the lowest possible price, and remember to cancel the sub after the fact. Head below for our top picks for the sale. 

Gold Box Super Bowl Planters snack sale:

Browse through the rest of today’s Super Bowl snack sale right here. And speaking of the big game, be sure to check out the new Target Super Bowl kitchenware, apparel, and games collection. We also have notable roundup of big screen TVs and home theater gear with deals from just $70 if you’re looking for an upgrade. 

More on the Planters Lightly Salted Cashew Halves:

  • PLANTERS LIGHTLY SALTED CASHEW HALVES & PIECES: Go nuts for smart snacking with PLANTERS Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces! These quality cashews have a savory flavor and are a good source of essential nutrients
  • PREMIUM QUALITY CASHEWS: This 8-ounce resealable, convenient size snack canister of PLANTERS Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces contains 8, 1-ounce servings of cashews
  • CASHEWS WITH SEA SALT: These premium cashews are enhanced with a dash of sea salt for delicious flavor

