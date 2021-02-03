FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $27 (33% off), more

Aukey via Amazon is currently offering its 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank for $26.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code SC7RG8UP at checkout. Typically selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, matches our previous mention, and is one of the best prices to date. Aukey’s 10000mAh power bank packs an 18W USB-C output alongside built-in Qi charging capabilities. It can supply either 10W or 7.5W output depending on whether you’re refueling an Android device or iPhone, and packs an integrated kickstand for propping up your smartphone while watching a movie or other content. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 670 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Conveniently charge your Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W without connecting a cable (supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless output levels). The foldable stand provides stable hands-free phone viewing. Power Delivery 3.0 output and Quick Charge 3.0 output combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices at up to 18W. Fast charge the iPhone 11 Pro up to 50% in just 30 minutes with the PD output.

Fully charge your iPhone 11 Pro 2.6 times, iPad Air (2019) 0.9 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 1.8 times. Recharge the power bank in just 3.5 hours with an 18W PD charger.

