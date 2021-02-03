elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand sees very first discount to $22

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $25 going rate, today’s offer is the very first time we’ve seen this new release on sale. Comprised of a premium silicone so as not to scratch your device, this spherical stand has a slot for your MagSafe charger and delivers a design that makes it easy to drop on an iPhone. Its compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPhone 12 devices and is a great way to upgrade your desk or nightstand’s charging setup. While ratings are still coming in, you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Then head below for more.

Alternatively, you could opt for the elago M5 Adjustable Phone Stand at $15 to save even more. This one forfeits the MagSafe charging support, but instead brings in an adjustable design that lets you get the perfect viewing angle. Still not convinced? Be sure to check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional insight into why we can recommend the stand.

Then for more ways to elevate your charging kit, or grab some new essentials for your iPhone, be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide. We’re seeing a variety of discounts for the latest iPhones, as well as Android devices, including Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio at $70.

elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms2 stand – the perfect desktop stand for any situation! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone with a phone compatible with magsafe charger. Compatible with iphone 12 models. The stand holds your magsafe compatible phone and charges it. The circular design of the ms2 is aesthetically pleasing and fits perfectly with any interior design motif.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!