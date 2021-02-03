Save up to 60% on Aukey USB-C PD and GaN wall chargers from just $7

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Aukey USB-C PD wall chargers headlined by its Omnia 90W 3-Port GaN model at $37.49 shipped. Down from the usual $50 going rate, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Aukey’s wall charger is a great addition to any everyday carry or overall Apple kit with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Its pair of USB-C ports can deliver 60W speeds to MacBooks and iPads, while an additional USB-A slot shares the remainder of the charging bandwidth. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $7.

Be sure to clip the on-page coupons for all of the following listings in order to lock-in the discounted prices.

Other notable Aukey USB-C chargers on sale:

Then be sure to hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts. While this morning’s roundup was headlined by an Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi power bank at $27, you’ll also find the very first price cut on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand at $22 and more.

Aukey Omnia 90W 3-Port Charger features:

20% smaller than Apple’s 87W charger despite 3x the ports, and 40% less energy waste. Offers 90W Power Delivery 3.0 charging from a single USB-C port to charge your MacBook Pro at full speed and fast-charge your latest iPhone or other compatible USB-C powered devices that support USB Power Delivery. Charges your Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra / S20+ at 45W via USB A Port.

