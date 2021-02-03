Bella’s Pro Multi-Function Toaster Oven and Air Fryer also dehydrates, now $70 (Reg. $150)

The official Best buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Multi-Function Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. That’s $80 in savings from the typical $150 price tag and the lowest price we can find on this Best Buy exclusive. This is a 10-in-1 appliance that can roast, broil, and bake, as well as air fry, dehydrate, and you’ll even find everything you need for a rotisserie setup, on top of a number of other options. Everything is controlled via the digital touchscreen including the adjustable temperature range and it comes with a pair of air fry racks, a pizza pan, the aforementioned rotisserie gear, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy.

While today’s deal already represents one of the most affordable cookers of its kind, you might be able to get away with the smaller Crisp N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven from Black+Decker at $60. It doesn’t as many built-in cooking programs, but it will provide that handy countertop baking and air frying you’re after. Rated 4+ stars from over 140 Amazon customers.

But when it comes to alternative cooking methods, we have plenty of notable deals to look at right now. Those include Instant Pot’s Aura Multi-Use Slow Cooker as well as the brand’s Vortex Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven from $95 shipped. But be sure too heck out this 6-quart multi-cooker for $30and everything you’ll find in our home goods guide while you’re at it.

More on the Bella Pro Multi-Function Toaster Oven Air Fryer:

Experience versatile cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Convection Toaster Oven + Air Fryer with Dehydrator & Rotisserie Settings. Air Fry, Dehydrate, Rotisserie, Grill, Roast, Bake, Broil, and Reheat your favorite meals with consistent results every time. The extra-large capacity fits a 10” pizza, 2.2 lbs. of french fries, 4 slices of bread, and a 4 lb. chicken. The powerful 1500 watt heating system uses High Performance Circular Heat Technology to circulate heat for fast, crispy, and evenly cooked results every time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!